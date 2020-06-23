Powerful Earthquake Shake Southern, Central Mexico

Powerful Earthquake Shake Southern, Central Mexico

June 23, 2020, 10:10 p.m.

A powerful earthquake centered near the resort of Huatulco in southern Mexico swayed buildings Tuesday in Mexico City and sent thousands into the streets.

Seismic alarms sounded midmorning with enough warning for residents to exit buildings. Power was knocked out to some areas, but there were not immediately reports of damage or injuries.

Helicopters flew over downtown Mexico City and police patrols sounded their sirens.

The U.S. Geologic Survey said the quake hit at 10:29 a.m. (11:29 a.m. Eastern) along Mexico's southern Pacific coast at a depth of 16 miles (26 km). The epicenter was 7 miles (12 km) south-southwest of Santa Maria Zapotitlan.

It was felt in Guatemala and throughout south and central Mexico.

Source: AP

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Yoga Baba Ramdev Announces Ayurvedic Medicine To Cure COVID-19
Jun 23, 2020
85813 Persons Are Still In Quarantine Across Nepal
Jun 23, 2020
76 COVID-19 Patients Discharged From Across The Country After Recovery
Jun 23, 2020
Nepal’s Total COVID-19 Cases Reached To 10099 With 538 New Cases On Monday
Jun 23, 2020
Nepal, Bangladesh And Mongolia Heading For Green Finance
Jun 23, 2020

More on News

COVID-19 Has Exacerbated Scvion: UNESCO By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 41 minutes ago
COVID-19 Case Reported In Tibetan Refugee Camp In Mustang By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
FAO Calls For More Innovative Policies In Asia-Pacific To Ensure Food Security And Nutrition In The Wake Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 10 hours ago
CoAS General Thapa Directed Personnel To Prepare Security Action Plans By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 13 hours ago
Don’t Make Fun To My Suggestions To Boost The Immunity: PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 9 hours ago
Solar Eclipse (Surya Grahan) 2020 : Clear Pictures Of The Sun Seen In Parts Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 10 hours ago

The Latest

Socio-economic Reintegration Of The Returnee Migrants, Particularly Women By Novela Acharya Jun 23, 2020
Yoga Baba Ramdev Announces Ayurvedic Medicine To Cure COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 23, 2020
85813 Persons Are Still In Quarantine Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 23, 2020
76 COVID-19 Patients Discharged From Across The Country After Recovery By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 23, 2020
Nepal’s Total COVID-19 Cases Reached To 10099 With 538 New Cases On Monday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 23, 2020
Nepal, Bangladesh And Mongolia Heading For Green Finance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 23, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75