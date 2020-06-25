Kathmandu Metropolitan City Announces Rs.16.2 Billion Budget For Next Fiscal Year

June 25, 2020, 8:32 a.m.

Deputy Mayor of the Metropolis Hari Prabha Khadgi announced the budget at the seventh Municipal Council held on Wednesday.

She presented the budget of Rs. 16.42 billion for the next fiscal year 2020/21. The largest chunk of the budget, Rs. 8.43 billion is allocated for the infrastructure development, followed by Rs. 2.5 billion to social sector development, Rs. 1.78 billion for administration and Rs. 963 million to governance.The sources of the budget are internal sources Rs. 6.76 billion and external sources Rs. 6.16 billion.

5ef3f5ceca898_5ef347decb5b8_kathmandu_mahanagar (1).jpg

Remaining Rs. 3.5 billion would be supplemented from the bank reserves of the metropolis. Mayor Bidya Sundar Shakya said that about 41.19 per cent resources would be managed from the internal sources.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

