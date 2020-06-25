U.S. Hands Over Medical Equipment To Nepal Army

Ambassador of United States of America Randy Berry handed over medical equipment to Chief of Army Staff General Purna Chandra Thapa amid a function at Nepal Army headquarter.
U.S provided medical support worth of $450,000 to Nepal Army aiming to successfully implement National Campaign Project 2077 to Contain, Prevent and Control COVID-19.
COAS General Thapa expressed his gratitude for U.S. Government for providing such an important support at the time of crisis.
