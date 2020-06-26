Nepal Conducts 496614 COVID-19 Tests

June 26, 2020, 7:38 p.m.

Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population, said that 6534 PCR and RDT 2486 tests have been carried out across the country in the last 24 hours. The number of PCR tests conducted as of today has reached to 206271 and RDT 290343. In total, Nepal has conducted 496614 in total.

According to Dr. Gautam, there are 71012 persons in quarantine. He also said that 9030 persons are in isolation in the various parts of the country with 11755 infections with 2698 recovery and 27 deaths.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

