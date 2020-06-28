Bajura Recorded 96 New And Lalitpur Added One COVID-19 Cases

Bajura Recorded 96 New And Lalitpur Added One COVID-19 Cases

June 28, 2020, 7:19 p.m.

Bajura recorded the highest number of cases today with 96 new cases followed by Mahottari 56, Gulimi 38, Dang 34 and Pyuthan 35. One new case also added in Lalitpur district.

The COVID-19 cases were detected in Morang 17 Udayapur 6, Ilam 1,Morang 2, Sunsari1 , Dhanusa 10, Dadeldhura 1, Arghakhachi 3, Darchula 1, Dolkha 2, Gorkha 1, Khotang 4, Rautahat 17, Sarlahi 2, Sindhupalchwok 1 Kapilvastu 8, Dhanding 1, Kaski 5,, Nawalarai east 31, Baglung 29, Parbat 2, Salyan 2, Tanahu 6, Lamjung 1, Myagdi 2, Palpa 2, Rupandehi 12, Rolpa 1, Rukum West 2, Kailali 17 and Doti 16.

Today 179 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals following recovery. Those included Rautahat 46, Dhanusha 11, Parsa 28, Jaleshwor Hospital, Mahottari 3, Dang 39, Bara 17 and Siraha 19.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 12309, including 2834 cases of recovery and 29 death cases.

