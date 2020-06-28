Nepal Carried Out 215839 PCR Corornavirus Test Till June 2

Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population, said that 4963 PCR and RDT 2732 tests have been carried out across the country in the last 24 hours. The number of PCR tests conducted as of today has reached to 215839 and RDT 296766. In total, Nepal has conducted 512605 in total.MoPH
According to Dr. Gautam, there are 61731 persons in quarantine reduced from 65712 persons on Saturday.
Press Briefing on COVID-19 2077.03.14
