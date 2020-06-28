Nepal Carried Out 215839 PCR Corornavirus Test Till June 2

Nepal Carried Out 215839 PCR Corornavirus Test Till June 2

June 28, 2020, 7:22 p.m.

Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population, said that 4963 PCR and RDT 2732 tests have been carried out across the country in the last 24 hours. The number of PCR tests conducted as of today has reached to 215839 and RDT 296766. In total, Nepal has conducted 512605 in total.MoPH

According to Dr. Gautam, there are 61731 persons in quarantine reduced from 65712 persons on Saturday.

Press Briefing on COVID-19 2077.03.14

Press Briefing on COVID-19 2077.03.14 #COVID-19

Posted by Ministry of Health and Population-Nepal on Sunday, 28 June 2020

