Heavy Rainfall Likely In Province 1,2,5 And Sudur Paschim

There are generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of the country, chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1, Province 2, Province 5 and Sudur Pashchim Province.

A trough is extending from northwest Rajasthan to Bihar across south Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, Moderate intensity humid winds from the Bay of Bengal also pushing moisture over east and northeast India. The weather systems have already given heavy to very heavy rain and thundershower activities in province 1,2 and 5.

Biratnagar received 87.1, Janakpur 130 mm, Bhairawa 114.5 and 27.8 mm respectively.