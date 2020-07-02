Jong-Jin Kim Has Been Appointed Assistant Director-General and FAO Regional Representative for Asia and the Pacific

Appointment of new UN FAO Assistant Director-General and Regional Representative for Asia and the Pacific

July 2, 2020, 1:58 p.m.

The Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), QU Dongyu, has appointed Jong-Jin Kim as Assistant Director-General and FAO Regional Representative for Asia and the Pacific, effective 1 July 2020. Link

Kim, a national of the Republic of Korea, has a long and distinguished career in public service. He joined FAO in 2013 as Director of South-South Cooperation and Resource Mobilization Division (TCS) and immediately prior to his present appointment, he had been serving as FAO’s Deputy Regional Representative for Asia and the Pacific in Bangkok, Thailand.

Just prior to joining FAO, Kim served as the Deputy Minister for Trade at the Ministry for Food, Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MIFAFF) in the Republic of Korea (2010 to 2013). Indeed, he began his career at MIFAFF in 1982, where he held positions of increasing responsibility, in particular Assistant Director and Director of diverse Divisions, including the Food Policy Division, the Rural Development Division and the Agricultural Policy Division.

Kim also served as Secretary-General of the Presidential Commission for Agriculture and Rural Policies (2002-2003) and was then appointed Minister-Counsellor of the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Korea to the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, where he was responsible for the World Trade Organization (WTO) agricultural affairs.

In 2008, Kim was appointed Director-General of the International Cooperation Bureau at the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF). In this role, he served as the Republic of Korea’s Head of agricultural negotiations in the Doha Development Agenda of the World Trade Organization (WTO/DDA). In addition, he also led various Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations with the United States, the European Union and other actors.

Kim was awarded a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Oklahoma State University in the United States and holds a Bachelor of Economics from Korea University.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Red-Cross Society And Coco-Cola To Support The Fight Against COVID-19
Jul 02, 2020
Himalayan Airlines To Operate 16 Chartered Flights From July 2-10
Jul 02, 2020
Locusts Reached To 26 Districts In Nepal, Destroyed The Crops
Jul 02, 2020
More Than 10.6 Million People Infected By Coronavirus Globally
Jul 02, 2020
Hong Kong Arrests Demonstrators Under New Security Law
Jul 02, 2020

More on News

Accepting MCC Grant Is Nepal’s Choice But The Availability Of The Funding Is Not Open-ended: U.S. Embassy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
UNFPA Urged To Accelerate Action To Stop Child Marriage And Son Preference By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Locust Swarm Entered Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 18 hours ago
“Nepal At The Behest of China” Raised The Issue Of Border Accusation Is Baseless” Chinese Ambassador To Nepal Yanqi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 18 hours ago
Nepal Bans On International Flights And National Flights Until July 22 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
Nepal And China Do Not Have Border Dispute: Foreign Minister Gyawali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 18 hours ago

The Latest

Covid-19 Pandemic: Safe Return to Work and Business Continuity By Amit K. Shrestha Jul 02, 2020
Nepal Red-Cross Society And Coco-Cola To Support The Fight Against COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 02, 2020
Himalayan Airlines To Operate 16 Chartered Flights From July 2-10 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 02, 2020
Locusts Reached To 26 Districts In Nepal, Destroyed The Crops By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 02, 2020
More Than 10.6 Million People Infected By Coronavirus Globally By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 02, 2020
Hong Kong Arrests Demonstrators Under New Security Law By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 02, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75