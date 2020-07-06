India Builds Gurukul Sanskrit Vidhyalaya In Ilam District

July 6, 2020, 3:55 p.m.

A new school building was constructed in Ilam under the assistance of the Government of India. India provided Rs. 31.33 million to construct Shree Saptmai Gurukul Sanskrit Vidhyalaya, at Barbote Village Development Committee, Ilam.

Built under the Nepal-Bharat Maitri Development Cooperation program at a cost of NRs. 31.13 million, the school was formally inaugurated via video-conferencing by representatives of Barbote VDC, School Management Committee and Embassy of India, Kathmandu.

According to a press release issued by the Embassy of India, the Vidhyalaya was established in 2009 as a primary school and subsequently upgraded as a Secondary Level School in 2014. The School has a unique qualification of imparting Vedic as well as modern education also in Sanskrit, to its students. The school provides residential facilities for students coming from adjoining districts of Ilam.

The four-storied new school building constructed with Government of India’s grant assistance, has school and hostel blocks comprising of ten classrooms, nine dormitories for residential students, four study rooms, warden office, one living room, one common hall, three storeroom and separate sanitation facilities for boys and girls on each floor. The project was implemented by DCC, Ilam.

The newly built infrastructure of the school is expected to boost the learning environment for students. On behalf of people and the Government of India, the Embassy is happy to be associated with the project which complements the effort of the Government of Nepal in augmenting infrastructure in the field of education.

