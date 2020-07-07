Brazilian President Tested For Coronavirus

More than 11.6 million people around the world have been diagnosed with coronavirus and 538, 238 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. Nearly 6.2 million have recovered from the disease.

The United States passed another grim coronavirus milestone as the death toll from the virus climbed past 130,000, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

India reports more than 23,000 new cases of coronavirus, overtaking Russia to become the country with the third-highest number of coronavirus cases in the world.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been tested for coronavirus again, after showing symptoms of the disease including a fever.

A group of more than 200 scientists are urging the World Health Organization to acknowledge that the coronavirus can spread in the air.

Source: Aljazeera