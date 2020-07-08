Chances Of Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Few Places Of Provnce 1, 2. Bagmati And Gndaki

Monsoon is active across Nepal. There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Province 5 and Sudur Pashchim Province.

Generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5 and at some places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places Province 5, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.