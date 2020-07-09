20 Missing In Landslide In Sindhupalchwok, Speaker Sapkota Inspected The Site

Speaker of the House of Representatives Agni Prasad Sapkota inspected the landslide site in Bahrabise. A chopper carrying Speaker Sapkota landed at the barracks of the Nepal Army.

Social Development Minister of Bagmati State, Yubraj Dulal ‘Sharad’, Minister for Industry, Tourism, Forest and Environment, Arun Nepal, also headed towards Sindhupalchok by helicopter.

Twenty people have gone missing in the flooding incident that occurred in Sindhupalchok district. According to the District Police office, out of the missing people, 16 are from Bahrabise municipality and four from Bhotekoshi rural municipality.

They are Bhim Bahadur Waiba, Chinimaya Waiba, Leelamaya waiba, Pasang Dolma Waiba, Nima Dolma Waiba, Laxman Waiba, Sunmaya Waiba, Janak Bahadur Waiba, Sabina Tamang, Himesh Sharma, Akash Tamang, Akash KC, Tok Bahadur Tamang, Yukta Kumar Tamang, Subesh Tamang and Salina Tamang of Bahrabise municipality.

Similarly, Nima Dorjee tamang, manju Tamang, Pasang Norbu Tamang and Sahil Tamang of Bhotekoshi rural municipality also went missing in the flood.

The bodies of Nikesh Basnet and his three-year-old daughter have already been recovered.