IGP Shailesh Thapa Chhetri Assumed His Office At Nepal Police Headquarter

Newly appointed Inspector General of Nepal Police Shailesh Thapa Chhetri assumed his office on Thursday amid a function at Nepal Police Headquarter Naxal.Thapa Chhetri took the charge. Earlier today morning, Home Secretary Maheshwor Neupane conferred insignia on the new police chief at the Ministry of Home Affairs, Singha Durbar.

On the occasion, Home Secretary Neupane expressed his confidence that new police leadership to be active to maintain peace and security of the people, and law and order in the country.

Newly appointed IGP Thapa Chhetri outlined his priority sector saying controlling crime and adjustment of police are his two priorities. IGP Thapa Chhetri also said that he will execute the Home Ministry's guidelines in letter and spirit.

A cabinet meeting held on Tuesday had appointed Thapa Chhetri as the 28th Inspector General (IG) of Nepal Police. He has succeeded Thakur Gyawali, who retired from the service under the 30-year service limit.