iPhone SE 2020 , Macbook 2020 , New iMac Pro In Nepal

iPhone SE 2020 , Macbook 2020 , New iMac Pro In Nepal

July 9, 2020, 9:17 p.m.

Generation Next Communications Pvt. Ltd., authorized distributor for Apple in Nepal, has been distributing genuine Apple products in the market for years now. Genxt, the only distributor of Apple iPhones and Apple products (MacBooks, iPad , iMac) in Nepal has announced that they will be launching iPhone SE in July. It will be available in 64GB , 128GB and 256 GB and will come in Black , White and Red color options. The most anticipated iPhones are on its way to the Nepali markets which has sparked ecstatic anticipation among smart phone lovers.

Customers are requested to buy genuine Apple products from authorized channels only, to receive original VAT bill and 1 year warranty on all products. We request all customers to take original bill for the product. Purchase from any authorized dealers: Evo Store,Oliz, Future World, iStore Rising Mall, Quality Computer ( Birtamode, Jhapa), Mobile Tron, Future Tech Trade and also check for Genxt hologram on the box. To check if the product you are buying is Genuine or not please go to http://gnextcom.com/services/check-service-tag and enter the serial number or the IMEI number

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Heavy Rain Will Likely To Increase Water Levels In Major Rivers In Nepal
Jul 09, 2020
Nepal Press Council To Shut Down Online Portals Publishing False And Fabricated News
Jul 09, 2020
Nepal Blocked All Indian News TV Channels Except DD
Jul 09, 2020
Middle Bhotekoshi Hydro Electricity Project Inundated, Causing Heavy Damage
Jul 09, 2020
Cabinet Eases Restrictions Allowing Public Transport To Resume In Kathmandu Valley
Jul 09, 2020

More on Economy

CREASION And Coca-Cola Concludes Phase 2 Of Relief Efforts In Chitwan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
Nepal Opens Rasuwagadhi Customs For Imports From China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 16 hours ago
IFC’s $25 Million Support To NMB Bank To Boost Green Financing By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 11 hours ago
World Bank Announces Faris Hadad-Zervos As A New Country Director For Maldives, Nepal And Sri Lanka By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Himalayan Airlines And Huawei Cloud Join Hands By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
As Jobs Crisis Deepens, ILO Warns Of Uncertain And Incomplete Labour Market Recovery By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago

The Latest

Heavy Rain Will Likely To Increase Water Levels In Major Rivers In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 09, 2020
The Challenges Facing India-Nepal Ties By Atul K. Thakur Jul 09, 2020
Nepal Press Council To Shut Down Online Portals Publishing False And Fabricated News By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 09, 2020
Nepal Blocked All Indian News TV Channels Except DD By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 09, 2020
Middle Bhotekoshi Hydro Electricity Project Inundated, Causing Heavy Damage By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 09, 2020
Cabinet Eases Restrictions Allowing Public Transport To Resume In Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 09, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75