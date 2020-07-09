iPhone SE 2020 , Macbook 2020 , New iMac Pro In Nepal

Generation Next Communications Pvt. Ltd., authorized distributor for Apple in Nepal, has been distributing genuine Apple products in the market for years now. Genxt, the only distributor of Apple iPhones and Apple products (MacBooks, iPad , iMac) in Nepal has announced that they will be launching iPhone SE in July. It will be available in 64GB , 128GB and 256 GB and will come in Black , White and Red color options. The most anticipated iPhones are on its way to the Nepali markets which has sparked ecstatic anticipation among smart phone lovers.

Customers are requested to buy genuine Apple products from authorized channels only, to receive original VAT bill and 1 year warranty on all products. We request all customers to take original bill for the product. Purchase from any authorized dealers: Evo Store,Oliz, Future World, iStore Rising Mall, Quality Computer ( Birtamode, Jhapa), Mobile Tron, Future Tech Trade and also check for Genxt hologram on the box. To check if the product you are buying is Genuine or not please go to http://gnextcom.com/services/check-service-tag and enter the serial number or the IMEI number