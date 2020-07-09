Weather Update And Forecast For July 9 Across Nepal

Weather Update And Forecast For July 9 Across Nepal

July 9, 2020, 7 a.m.

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to continue at many places of the country with , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of Province 5 and Sudur Pashchim Province.

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. During the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain with few heavy spells are expected over parts of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Province 5 and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of Karnali Province tonight.

