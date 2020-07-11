Erdogan Declares Hagia Sophia A Mosque After Turkish Court Ruling

Erdogan Declares Hagia Sophia A Mosque After Turkish Court Ruling

July 11, 2020, 7:20 a.m.

President Tayyip Erdogan declared Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia a mosque on Friday with the first Muslim prayers to begin in two weeks, after a top court ruled the ancient building’s conversion to a museum by modern Turkey’s founding statesman was illegal.

Erdogan spoke on Friday just hours after the court ruling was published, brushing aside international warnings not to change the status of the nearly 1,500-year-old monument that is revered by Christians and Muslims alike.

The United States, Russia and church leaders were among those to express concern about changing the status of the UNESCO World Heritage Site, a focal point of both the Christian Byzantine and Muslim Ottoman empires and now one of the most visited monuments in Turkey.

Greece’s culture ministry described the court decision as an “open provocation” to the civilized world, while UNESCO said it regretted it was not notified ahead of time and would now review the building’s status.

Erdogan has sought to shift Islam into the mainstream of Turkish politics in his 17 years at the helm. He has long floated restoring the mosque status of the sixth-century building, which was converted into a museum in the early days of the modern secular Turkish state under Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

Reuters

Singapore's Ruling PAP Cedes Ground To Opposition In Pandemic Poll
Jul 11, 2020
WHO Acknowledges 'Evidence Emerging' Of Airborne Spread Of COVID-19
Jul 08, 2020
WHO Reviewing Report Urging New Guidance Over Airborne Spread Of Coronavirus
Jul 07, 2020
‘Great news’: WHO Hails Dexamethasone’s Success
Jun 17, 2020
China Wants Him To Lose Re-election: President Trump
Apr 30, 2020

More on Europe

EU To Bar Travellers From US, Brazil By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks ago
Three Feared Dead After Forbury Gardens Attack By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 6 days ago
Macron Declares First Victory Over Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 5 days ago
Lockdowns Prevented 3 Million Deaths In Europe: study By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month ago
COVID-19: UK Reports Highest Official Death Toll In Europe By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 months ago
Russia Reports Record 10,000 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 months ago

The Latest

36 Went Missing And 23 Persons Killed By Flood And Landslides On Friday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 11, 2020
India Sees More Local Coronavirus Lockdowns As Cases Near 800,000 By News Desk Jul 11, 2020
Singapore's Ruling PAP Cedes Ground To Opposition In Pandemic Poll By Reuters Jul 11, 2020
CoAS General Thapa Visited Police Headquarter To Congratulate Newly Appointed IGP By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 11, 2020
Heavy Rainfall Likely In Few Places Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 11, 2020
Flood Damaged Kali Gandaki A, Middle Marsyangdi, Trishuli, Debhighat and Middle Bhotekosi Hydropower By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 10, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75