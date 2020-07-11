KOICA- KAAN Holds Knowledge Sharing Webinar 2020

The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), KOICA Alumni Association of Nepal (KAAN) in collaboration with Uniglobe College organized KOICA –KAAN Knowledge Sharing Webinar on July 10, 2020 at 4:00 pm through a Zoom Platform. The webinar was titled “Sustainability of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Nepal amidst COVID -19 crisis”. The webinar was live in Uniglobe College Facebook page. The students and faculty of Uniglobe College, KAAN members, KOICA partners and other people joined the program by pre-registration. More than 200 people attend the zoom webinar.

During the event, 2018 KOICA Master’s Degree Scholarship awardee Sita Pokharel shared the findings and recommendations of her thesis "Entrepreneurs’ Characteristics and MSEs Performance: A Case of Nawalparasi (West of Bardaghat Susta) District, Nepal” as well as relate the theme of MSE in the present crisis of COVID 19. Ms. Pokhrel shared her experience of Korean development as well as highlighed on new ideas based on Korean experience which can be carried out in the context of Nepal.

Every year KOICA and KAAN have been organizing this kind of knowledge dissemination program in the form of workshop, lecture and seminars where the scholars are provided with a platform to promote Korean knowledge as well provided concrete recommendation in specific sectors. This year due to the outbreak of the COVID 19 KOICA opted for the medium of virtual platform for disseminating the Korean knowledge. Through the online medium KOICA reached out to more beneficiaries despite the emergency situation. In the mean time KOICA hopes to continue the same format of Knowledge sharing program for upcoming years too.

The webinar had four panelists who provided remarks, feedback regarding the presented material linking up with the theme of SME in the COVID 19 crisis. The webinar content facilitated in understanding the impact of Covid 19 in SME sector, coping with this pandemic as well as moving forward with promoting SME.

The panelists were Mr. Netra Prasad Subedi, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Industry Commerce and Supplies, Dr. Nar Bahadur Bista, Economist/Principal, Uniglobe College, Gagan Pradhan, Managing Director, Himalayan Java and Mr. Nabaraj Gautam, General Secretary, KAAN Ananta Raj Ghimire, Program Director of Uniglobe College was moderator of this program. A brief introduction of KOICA was provided during the program. The live session remained for about 90 minutes.

Capacity Improvement and Advancement for Tomorrow (CIAT) is one of the important KOICA’s development cooperation programs in Nepal which has been implemented since 1991. This program aims in developing capable human resource for the nation’s development.

Through short and long term(Master’s Degree Scholarship Program) capacity development program, KOICA aims in training the government officials in various development sectors via sharing Korea's experience and technology for development. Every year, more than 80 government officials of Nepal participate in various fellowship programs. Till date, more than 1800 government officials have participated in various KOICA’s fellowship program in Korea.