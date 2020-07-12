Heavy Rain Is Likely In Province 1, 2 And Bagmati

Heavy Rain Is Likely In Province 1, 2 And Bagmati

July 12, 2020, 7:13 a.m.

The axis of Monsoon trough is extending across India from Punjab, Utter Pradesh, Bihar to West Bengal close to Nepal’s terai region.

There will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of the country, chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of Province 1, Province 2 and Bagmati Province and at one or two places of Gandaki Province, Province 5 and Sudur Pashchim Province.

During the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of the country, chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the Province 1, Province 2 and Bagmati Province and at one or two places of Gandaki Province.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

US Revokes Permission For PIA To Operate Flights In US
Jul 12, 2020
Global Coronavirus Reaches Over 12,6 Million, The Cases Rise To 2511In Sri Lanka
Jul 12, 2020
KOICA- KAAN Holds Knowledge Sharing Webinar 2020
Jul 11, 2020
3 Persons Die In Kathmandu Due To COVID-19
Jul 11, 2020
Nepal Has Conducted 279599 COVID-19 Tests Till Saturday
Jul 11, 2020

More on Weather

Heavy Rainfall Likely In Few Places Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Moderate To Heavy Rain Will Likely To Occur In Some Places Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
Heavy Rain Will Likely To Increase Water Levels In Major Rivers In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 11 hours ago
Weather Update And Forecast For July 9 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago
Chances Of Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Few Places Of Provnce 1, 2. Bagmati And Gndaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 1 hour ago
Generally Cloudy All Over Nepal Heavy Rains Likely To Occur In Some Places By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

PM Oli Directed Concerned Officials To Immediately Engage In Rescue And Relief Operation By Newspapers Jul 12, 2020
US Revokes Permission For PIA To Operate Flights In US By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 12, 2020
Global Coronavirus Reaches Over 12,6 Million, The Cases Rise To 2511In Sri Lanka By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 12, 2020
Donald Trump Finally Wears Mask In Public By Agencies Jul 12, 2020
Amitabh Bachchan Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Admitted To Nanavati Hospital By News Desk Jul 12, 2020
Indentured Subjugation Of Kamlari Women In Nepal: Outlawed But Exists By Sarita Nandmehar Jul 12, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75