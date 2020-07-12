Heavy Rain Is Likely In Province 1, 2 And Bagmati

The axis of Monsoon trough is extending across India from Punjab, Utter Pradesh, Bihar to West Bengal close to Nepal’s terai region.

There will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of the country, chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of Province 1, Province 2 and Bagmati Province and at one or two places of Gandaki Province, Province 5 and Sudur Pashchim Province.

During the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of the country, chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the Province 1, Province 2 and Bagmati Province and at one or two places of Gandaki Province.