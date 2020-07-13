India Created Duplicate Ayodhya, Ram Is Nepali: Prime Minister Oli

Nepalese prime minister K.P Sharma Oli has said that India has encroached cultural facts building duplicate Ayodhya. He said that Nepal is suppressed in terms of culture saying India encroached on cultural fact.

He said that the Ayodhya is situated west of Birgunj saying India has created duplicate Ayodhya.

Addressing a program in Prime Minister’s residence Baluwatar, Prime Minister Oli said,” we were suppressed in terms of culture. “Facts have encroached. We are still thinking that we handed over Sita to Indian Prince Ram. We gave Sita to the prince of Ayodhya, not India. Ayodhya is a village just west of Birgunj,” said PM Oli.

“The currently created disputed site is not original Ayodhya. There remains a major dispute. There is no need to disputes over Ayodhya. Ayodhya is just west of Birgunj in Thori, Balmiki Ashram is in Nepal. And Dashrath used a priest from Ridi to perform Yagya. Thus, Ram is not an Indian and the place Ayodhya also does not belong to Indian

Prime minister Oli also questioned if present Ayodhya is in the place claimed by India, how Ram visited Janakpur to marry Sita. His argument is that it was impossible to travel from such a far place due to a lack of communication and transport.

He also unveiled a special issue of Himbatkhand Literature Supplement 2075.

Source: Deshsanchar