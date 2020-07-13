India Created Duplicate Ayodhya, Ram Is Nepali: Prime Minister Oli

India Created Duplicate Ayodhya, Ram Is Nepali: Prime Minister Oli

July 13, 2020, 9:52 p.m.

Nepalese prime minister K.P Sharma Oli has said that India has encroached cultural facts building duplicate Ayodhya. He said that Nepal is suppressed in terms of culture saying India encroached on cultural fact.

He said that the Ayodhya is situated west of Birgunj saying India has created duplicate Ayodhya.

Addressing a program in Prime Minister’s residence Baluwatar, Prime Minister Oli said,” we were suppressed in terms of culture. “Facts have encroached. We are still thinking that we handed over Sita to Indian Prince Ram. We gave Sita to the prince of Ayodhya, not India. Ayodhya is a village just west of Birgunj,” said PM Oli.

“The currently created disputed site is not original Ayodhya. There remains a major dispute. There is no need to disputes over Ayodhya. Ayodhya is just west of Birgunj in Thori, Balmiki Ashram is in Nepal. And Dashrath used a priest from Ridi to perform Yagya. Thus, Ram is not an Indian and the place Ayodhya also does not belong to Indian

Prime minister Oli also questioned if present Ayodhya is in the place claimed by India, how Ram visited Janakpur to marry Sita. His argument is that it was impossible to travel from such a far place due to a lack of communication and transport.

He also unveiled a special issue of Himbatkhand Literature Supplement 2075.

Source: Deshsanchar

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Russian University Claims Successful Trials Of First COVID-19 Vaccine
Jul 13, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Recorded 9 COVID-19 Cases On Monday
Jul 13, 2020
1,705 Recover From COVID-19 In A Single Day In Nepal
Jul 13, 2020
Bhanu Jayanti Observed Across Nepal And Some Parts Of India Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Jul 13, 2020
Monsoon Takes 77 Lives In A Month
Jul 13, 2020

More on News

Bhanu Jayanti Observed Across Nepal And Some Parts Of India Amid Coronavirus Pandemic By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 4 minutes ago
Monsoon Takes 77 Lives In A Month By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 49 minutes ago
KOICA- KAAN Holds Knowledge Sharing Webinar 2020 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
CoAS General Thapa Visited Police Headquarter To Congratulate Newly Appointed IGP By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 15 hours ago
Rakuten Viber and UNICEF Nepal Launch Covidko Kura’ By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago
Nepal Press Council To Shut Down Online Portals Publishing False And Fabricated News By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Environment Protection Rules, 2020 Regulated And Impractical By Batu Uprety Jul 13, 2020
TRANSMISSION LINE Construction On By A Correspondent Jul 13, 2020
Russian University Claims Successful Trials Of First COVID-19 Vaccine By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 13, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Recorded 9 COVID-19 Cases On Monday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 13, 2020
1,705 Recover From COVID-19 In A Single Day In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 13, 2020
11 Die In Tanahun Due To Landslides And Floods By Newspapers Jul 13, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75