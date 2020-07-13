Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely To Occur At Many Places Of Nepal

July 13, 2020, 6:13 a.m.

A trough is extending from southeast east to western in Uttar Pradesh to Bihar close to Nepal’s southern terai. Monsoon cyclone is active across Nepal. There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

During the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rains with one or two very heavy spells are expected over few places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province. There will be generally cloudy.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

