French Embassy In Nepal Organizes Virtual Celebration Of The French Bastille Day In Nepal

In the current context of Covid-19, the organization of the National Day celebration/ Bastille Day was not feasible in its usual format. The French Embassy in Nepal celebrated this year’s National Day virtually with the messages by Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali and Ambassador François-Xavier Léger.

Few short clips of prominent personalities who share an intimate relation with Nepal and France would also be put online. As a small gift from the Embassy on this occasion, a photo book retracing the Nepal-France history is also available for download by clicking here.

This photobook was published on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of Nepal-France relationship (1949-2019).

Photobook - Nepal and France: 70 years of diplomatic ties

