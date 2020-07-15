LOCUST TERROR Farmers In Trouble

Swarms of locusts have destroyed crops worth billions of rupees in 26 districts of Nepal

July 15, 2020, 7:54 a.m. Published in Magazine Issue: VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

At a time when the country is facing COVID-19 crisis, the Locusts Information Centre has warned that a large swarm of locusts is likely to enter Nepal from India over the next couple of days. They have already destroyed billions of rupees worth of crops in 26 districts.

The first batch of locusts, which entered Nepal, has destroyed crops in various parts of the country. Almost 200000 locusts also entered Kathmandu and some of them moved to Nuwakot.

According to government officials, the locusts have damaged crops, mostly maize, and vegetables in mainly four districts Makwanpur, Dang, Pyuthan and Palpa.

“They have reached 26 districts across the country,” said Ram Krishna Subedi, information officer of Plant Quarantine and Pest Management Centre under the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development recently.

“The locust swarms that first entered Nepal,” said Subedi, who is leading the Locust Information Centre established at Plant Quarantine and Pest Management Centre.

A slightly bigger group of locusts caused damages in some areas of Dang district. A swarm of locusts damaged rice and vegetables in Gadawa and Tulsipur areas of Dang district. The locusts damaged crops slightly in a few areas in Chitwan, Kapilvastu, Rupandehi and Kailali districts.

“No new swarm of locusts has entered Nepal except for the one that entered on a recent Saturday morning. But there is still a chance that other groups of locusts may arrive in Nepal,” he said.

All the local and state governments are in an alert state by mobilizing technical teams to control the possible losses the locusts can cause.

According to the centre, the swarm of locusts is headed towards Darjeeling from Bhagalpur and Motihari in Bihar. As the swarm is likely to enter Nepal from there, the centre has issued a notice directing the authorities concerned to be on high alert.

“The swarm with about two million locusts might affect Tarai and lower hilly regions of the country. If it enters the country and doesn’t split up, it will be difficult for us to control it,” said Subedi, coordinator of the centre.

According to the centre, 24 small groups of locusts have been found in the country so far. More than three million locusts have entered Nepal from India and have fanned out to more than 30 districts. Even though locusts have affected fewer crops so far, the centre has requested stakeholders to do their best to control the pests.

On June 27, locusts were sighted in Bara and Parsa. Prior to that, locusts were seen in Nepal in 1962. Back then, the swarm had invaded crops in Kathmandu, Nuwakot, Dhading and a few other districts, inflicting much damage to crops.

The first swarm of locusts, which had entered the country, has already wrought havoc on a number of districts, especially in the Tarai. The locusts have quickly spread to over two dozens of districts, including districts as high as Khotang, Okhaldhunga, Rukum West, Mustang and Solukhumbu.

According to experts, these large swarms are regularly breaking off and forming smaller groups and flying haphazardly in the sky, according to the Locust Information Centre at the Agriculture Ministry, formed to keep track of the swarms and find ways to contain them.

This change in wind direction is likely to coincide with the locust swarms in India’s Bhagalpur and Motihari and another group flying towards Champaran district from Kushinagar. These swarms are likely to enter Nepal, according to an alert from the Plant Quarantine and Pesticide Management Centre.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the desert locust (Schistocerca gregaria) is considered the most dangerous of all migratory pest species in the world.

A Correspondent

MIGRANT: Homeward Rush
Jul 14, 2020
NEPALI MIGRANT LABORS Widening Gulf
Jul 14, 2020
TRANSMISSION LINE Construction On
Jul 13, 2020
POLITICS Instability Rules
Jul 13, 2020
MCC Sacrifice For Oli’s Survival
Jul 12, 2020

More on Economy

CHANDRA DHAKAL’S CANDIDACY Repaying Injury With Justice By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 45 minutes ago
Special Court Exonerated Former Governor Dr. Rawal And Two Others By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 42 minutes ago
MIGRANT: Homeward Rush By A Correspondent 1 day, 2 hours ago
132 Million People Into Chronic Hunger This Year: WFP By Agencies 1 day, 3 hours ago
TRANSMISSION LINE Construction On By A Correspondent 1 day, 15 hours ago
Flood Damaged Kali Gandaki A, Middle Marsyangdi, Trishuli, Debhighat and Middle Bhotekosi Hydropower By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 15 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Disaster: 177 Die And 46 Go Missing Due To Flood And Landslides By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 15, 2020
US COVID-19 Vaccine To Begin Final Testing From July 27 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 15, 2020
Over 13.2 Million Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Globally By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 15, 2020
Trump Administration Withdrawal The Rule On International Students By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 15, 2020
Trump Signed Executive Order Ending Preferential Treatment For Hong Kong By Reuters Jul 15, 2020
Chances Of Heavy Rain In Province 1, 5, Gandak, Karnali And Sudur Paschm By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 15, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75