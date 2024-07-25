Regmi Appointed As Chief Executive Officer Of Global IME Bank And Gyawali As Female Board Of Director

July 25, 2024, 5:05 p.m.

Bhagirathi Bhattarai Gyawali has been appointed as the independent/woman director of Global IME Bank and Surendraraj Regmi has been appointed as the chief executive officer.

The meeting of the bank's board of directors held on Thursday decided to appoint Gyawali as director and Regmi as chief executive officer.

Gyawali, who holds a master's degree in public administration and economics from Tribhuvan University, has been involved in teaching and various associations for a long time.

Similarly, the committee appointed Regmi, the senior deputy chief executive officer of the bank, as the chief executive officer of the bank with effect from 1st August 2081.

Regmi, who has been in the banking sector for more than three decades, entered Global IME Bank in 2065 from the deputy manager level.

Regmi holds an MA (Economics) from Tribhuvan University and an MBA from the University of Wales, UK.

Regmi is known as an able banker who has worked at Global IME Bank in the supervisory level of overall banking including credit management, risk and control, banking operations, risk management, compliance, branch operations, general administration, merger management.

