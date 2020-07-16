Kathmandu Valley Recorded 1 COVID-19 Case On Wednesday

Kathmandu Valley Recorded 1 COVID-19 Case On Wednesday

July 16, 2020, 5:03 p.m.

After continual rising the number of COVID-19 infections cases, Kathmandu valley recorded just a more COVID-19 Positive cases today.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, the new cases were detected in Jhapa 4, Sunsari 4, Morang3, Udayapur 1,Okhaldhunga 15, Ilam 6, Dhnusha 27, Bara 1, Parsa 2, Rautahat 12, Kathmandu 1, Makwanpur 3, Bglung 2, Syanja 1, Rupandehi 1, Pyuthan 1, Banke 8, Surkhet 2, Bardia 1, Dang 1, Dailekh 9, Rukum West 1, Surkhet 1, Salyan 2, Jajarkot 2, Mugu 1, Dadeldhuraa 8, Acccham 4, Kailali 14, Kanchanpur 14 and Bajhang 1.

Province 1 has 2914 in quarantine with 67 isolation and 744 recovery zero death. Province 2 has 2673 in quarantine 1915 isolation,2538 recovery and 5 deaths. Likewise Bagmati Province has 1765 in quarantine 428 in isolation and 406 recovery with 9 death. Gandaki Province has 3837 in quarantine, 385 in isolation,935 recovery and 5 deaths.

Province 5 has 4228 in quarantine,558 in isolation,3537 recovery and 10 death. Karnali Province has 1771 in quarantine, 319 in isolation, 1479 recovery and 4 deaths. Sudurpaschim has 6312 in quarantine 2384 in isolation,1610 recovery and 6 deaths.

Press Briefing on COVID-19 2077.04.01

Press Briefing on COVID-19 2077.04.01 #COVID-19

Posted by Ministry of Health and Population-Nepal on Thursday, July 16, 2020

