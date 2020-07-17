CoAS General Thapa Launches Code Of Conduct Week 2077

CoAS General Thapa Launches Code Of Conduct Week 2077

July 17, 2020, 2:12 p.m.

Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) General Purna Chandra Thapa directed all the army personal to work with commitment for values, character, patriotism and impartial service maintaining the high level of discipline.

Launching the Code Of Conduct Week 2077, CoAS General Thapa said that one needs to abide by the code of conduct whether he or she in service or retirement.

Professionalism are character of army and system based organization is its foundation. Thus, everyone needs to be serious to abide the code of conducts said CoAS Thapa.

