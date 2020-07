Kathmandu Valley Reported 3 New Cases With 22 In Lamjung

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has informed 3 new cases of COVID-19 added in Kathmandu Valley today. He said that 1 in Kathmandu and 2 in Bhaktapur discovered COVID-19 through PCR Test.

The new cases were detected in districts such as Saptari 1, Jhapa 2, Morang 1, Dhanusa 8, Bara 3, Parsa 2, Bhaktapur 2, Nuwakot 2, Makwanpur 1, Nawalparasi (East) 3, Rautahat 8, Sindhuli 1, Kavre 1, Kathmandu 1, Palpa 1, Lamjung 22, Tanahun 7, Bardiya 10, Dang 5, Rolpa 13, Rupandehi 1, Salyan 1, Rukum (West) 1, Dadeldhura 1, Bajhang 1 and Doti 1.