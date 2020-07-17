Nepal Rastra Bank Unveil Monetary Policy

Nepal Rastra Bank Unveil Monetary Policy

July 17, 2020, 7:08 p.m.

Maha Prasad Adhikari, Governor of Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB), said that the government has decided to introduce concessional loan to help the tourism sector revive from the loss caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Adhikari has said that the monetary policy of FY 2020/21 was focused on minimising the effects of COVID-19 pandemic on the economic regime of the nation.

Making nation’s monetary policy public today, Adhikari said that the loan would be provided to airline services, hotel, restaurants and other businesses in the tourism sector.

The monetary policy has mentioned that the tax dues of the tourism industry till the end of Fiscal Year 2019/20 could be cleared by December, 2020.

Also, those businesses, which have been extensively affected by the pandemic, could clear their tax dues by the end of Fiscal Year 2020/21.

The government has aimed to gain seven per cent financial growth in the FY 2020/21. The monetary policy has incorporated some issues to fulfill the target.

The policy stresses on investing on agriculture, energy, small and minimum enterprises to recover the loss caused by the pandemic.

The policy also aims to move Agriculture Development Bank as the leading bank for the development of agricultural sector.

The banks and financial institutions will also be motivated to invest on agriculture sector, said Governor Adhikari. the CCD ratio for banks has been raised to 85 pc from existing 80pc.

The central bank has revised CCD ratio, which it considers the anchor of Nepal’s financial sector stability, to 85% from 80%. The latest revision will enable BFIs to release an extra Rs 183.3 billion in loans, considering total deposit of Rs 3,666.6 billion in the banking sector.

The CCD ratio stands for the credit to core capital plus deposit ratio. It is the limit until which the banks are allowed to issue the loans and advances.

Meanwhile, the issuance of licenses for new finance companies has been halted for the time being

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

NIBL Donated Goods To Flood And Landslide Victims
Jul 17, 2020
Brigadier General Pandey Handed Over Nepal Army’s Spokesperson Responsibility To Brigadier General Poudel
Jul 17, 2020
Nepal Conducts 308498 PCR Test Till Friday ( With All Other Data)
Jul 17, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Reported 3 New Cases With 22 In Lamjung
Jul 17, 2020
With 101 New Cases, COVID-19 Case Reached To 17,445 And 285 Recovery
Jul 17, 2020

More on Economy

NIBL Donated Goods To Flood And Landslide Victims By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 44 minutes ago
Nepal And World Bank Sign $450 Million Road Support Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 59 minutes ago
Third Round Of Repatriation Flights Begins On Wednesday, Over 28000 Nepalese Rescued From 25 Countries By Agencies 1 day, 14 hours ago
Auditor General Presented Annual Report To President By Agencies 1 day, 14 hours ago
Jyoti Prakash Pandey Reappointed The CEO Of NIBL For Another Four Years By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Virtual Global Summit ILO Global Summit Builds Commitment To Create Better World Of Work After COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 11 hours ago

The Latest

Brigadier General Pandey Handed Over Nepal Army’s Spokesperson Responsibility To Brigadier General Poudel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 17, 2020
Nepal Conducts 308498 PCR Test Till Friday ( With All Other Data) By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 17, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Reported 3 New Cases With 22 In Lamjung By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 17, 2020
With 101 New Cases, COVID-19 Case Reached To 17,445 And 285 Recovery By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 17, 2020
CoAS General Thapa Launches Code Of Conduct Week 2077 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 17, 2020
Brigadier General Poudel Takes Charge Of Office As NA Spokesperson By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 17, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75