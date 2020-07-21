Nepal Extends Closure Of Borders Till August 16, Domestic And International Flights To Resume From August 17

Although Nepal has announced the end of lockdown, the government extended the shutdown of the border till August 16. Similarly, the government also announced the resumption of national and international flights from August 17.

Minister of Finance Dr. Yubaraj Khatiwada sad that the government has decided to extend border shutdown as it is going to expire August 8, Wednesday. Minister Dr. Khatiwada also said that all long route buses will be allowed to operate from August 17.

Minister Dr. Khatiwada said that the government will strictly monitor the safety protocol in domestic and international flights. The cabinet has already directed the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Civil Aviation to prepare safety protocol in coordination with Ministry of health.

According to the Cabinet decision, flights will be resumed in three phases. In the first phase, flights will be operated to the destinations that are less affected by COVID-19.

After that, gradually, flights will be operated to other destinations in the second and third phases. During the initial period of flight resumption, all airline companies will not be allowed to operate all their aircraft at once. Permission to operate aircraft will be given based on the destination and the number of passengers.

The Ministry of Culture Tourism and Civil Aviation today said that it would let all tourism related activities including mountain climbing in the autumn season commence.

The Ministry in a coordination with Ministry of Health and Population is now preparing a safety protocol for the passengers travelling commercial flights.

“MoCTCA will coordinate with the Ministry of Health and Population for safety of the passengers travelling via commercial flights if any health issue does arise