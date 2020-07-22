Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Province 1,2,Bagmati And Gandaki

Monsoon trough is still over Nepal. Thus, active Monsoon conditions prevailed over many parts of Nepal. There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

During the next 24 hours, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tonight