iPhone SE 2020 Officially Launched In Nepal

Generation Next Communications Pvt. Ltd., authorized distributor for Apple in Nepal has launched iPhone SE in Nepali Market. It has been distributing genuine Apple products in the market for years now. Genxt, the only distributor of Apple iPhones and Apple products (MacBooks, iPad, iMac) in Nepal

It is available in 64 GB , 128GB and 256 GB in Black , White and Red color options. The most anticipated iPhones are on Nepali markets which has sparked ecstatic anticipation among smart phone lovers.

Customers are requested to buy genuine Apple products from authorized channels only, to receive original VAT bill and 1 year warranty on all products. We request all customers to take original bill for the product. Purchase from any authorized dealers: Evo Store,Oliz, Future World, iStore Rising Mall, Quality Computer ( Birtamode, Jhapa), Mobile Tron, Future Tech Trade and also check for Genxt hologram on the box.

Be aware and make sure that you are paying only for original products to receive standard product warranty. Gray phones are illegally imported into country and are overpriced. It comes without warranty and moreover with low quality substituted internal parts.