Nepal’s COVID-19 Caseload Reaches At 18094 With 100 New Cases

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) has confirmed 100 new cases of COVID-19 today. With this Nepal's total COVID-19 caseload reaches 18094.

He said that 3,779 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests has been performed in the last 24 hours.

He also said that 207 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after testing negative for the virus. The recovery rate now stands at 70.1 percent.

Currently, there are 5,368 active cases of COVID-19 and 20,842 are in quarantine. With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 18,094 including 12,684 cases of recovery and 42 death cases