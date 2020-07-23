Kathmandu Valley Added 9 More COVID-19 Cases On Thursday

Adding nine more cases on Thursday, Kathmandu Valley has shown the possibility of new hotspot for COVID-19 in coming days. Following the decision of unlocking the city without any serious assessment, the government is risking the life of people.

If the last few days numbers of growing infection is any indication, it has raised the high level of alarm level possibility of announcing another lockdown.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed nine new cases in Kathmandu Valley. Of the infected, five are from Kathmandu and two each are from Lalitpur and Bhaktapur.

Kanchanpur recorded heighest numbers of COVID-19 patients with 30 cases followed by Dailekh 24,Parsa 17, Rupandehi 13 and Morang 8.

The new cases were detected in Dhankuta 2, Sunsari 2, Jhapa 1, Siraha 2, Saptari 7, Parbat 3, Mahottari 1, Kaski 2, Syangja 1, Parbat 3, Pyuthan 2, Nawalparasi 1, Surkhet 5, Salyan 1, Dadeldhura 2, Doti 7, Kailali 1 and Bajhang.

Currently, there are 5,358 active cases of COVID-19 and 20,098 are in quarantine.