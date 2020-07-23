Kathmandu Valley Added 9 More COVID-19 Cases On Thursday

Kathmandu Valley Added 9 More COVID-19 Cases On Thursday

July 23, 2020, 5:03 p.m.

Adding nine more cases on Thursday, Kathmandu Valley has shown the possibility of new hotspot for COVID-19 in coming days. Following the decision of unlocking the city without any serious assessment, the government is risking the life of people.

If the last few days numbers of growing infection is any indication, it has raised the high level of alarm level possibility of announcing another lockdown.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed nine new cases in Kathmandu Valley. Of the infected, five are from Kathmandu and two each are from Lalitpur and Bhaktapur.

Kanchanpur recorded heighest numbers of COVID-19 patients with 30 cases followed by Dailekh 24,Parsa 17, Rupandehi 13 and Morang 8.

The new cases were detected in Dhankuta 2, Sunsari 2, Jhapa 1, Siraha 2, Saptari 7, Parbat 3, Mahottari 1, Kaski 2, Syangja 1, Parbat 3, Pyuthan 2, Nawalparasi 1, Surkhet 5, Salyan 1, Dadeldhura 2, Doti 7, Kailali 1 and Bajhang.

Currently, there are 5,358 active cases of COVID-19 and 20,098 are in quarantine.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal COVID-19 Cases Reached 18,241 With 147 New Cases
Jul 23, 2020
Online Classes Resumed By Private Schools
Jul 23, 2020
US Embassy In Kathmandu Clarifies On Resumption Of Visa Service
Jul 23, 2020
Cabinet Authorizes NEA To Trade Electricity With India And Bangladesh
Jul 23, 2020
Nepal Has Still Huge Risk Of The COVID-19: WHO Representative To Nepal
Jul 23, 2020

More on News

Online Classes Resumed By Private Schools By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 17 minutes ago
US Embassy In Kathmandu Clarifies On Resumption Of Visa Service By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 22 minutes ago
Nepali Company Build Up Nepal Engineering Wins UN STI Award By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 18 minutes ago
Minister Pun Directed To Hold Talks With India On Inundation And Flood By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 30 minutes ago
Nepal Extends Closure Of Borders Till August 16, Domestic And International Flights To Resume From August 17 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 20 hours ago
Nepal Formally Announces End Of Nationwide Lockdown From Tonight By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 21 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal COVID-19 Cases Reached 18,241 With 147 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 23, 2020
Cabinet Authorizes NEA To Trade Electricity With India And Bangladesh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 23, 2020
Nepal Has Still Huge Risk Of The COVID-19: WHO Representative To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 23, 2020
South Korea's Economy Shrinks 2.9% In Q2, Worst Since 1997 Financial Crisis By Agencies Jul 23, 2020
Trump To Send 'Surge' Of Hundreds Of Federal Agents To Cities By Agencies Jul 23, 2020
Generally Cloudy Throughout The Country, Heavy Rain Likely In Province 1, 2, Bagmati And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 23, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75