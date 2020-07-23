Nepal’s Parliamentary Committee Directed The Government To Send Experts To Collect Evidences On Birthplace Of Lord Ram

Nepal’s Parliamentary Committee Directed The Government To Send Experts To Collect Evidence On Birthplace Of Lord Ram

July 23, 2020, 8:37 p.m.

International Affairs Committee under the House of Representatives directed the government to further conduct an excavation in Ajodhya Puri in Thori to collect the evidence to prove the birthplace of Ram. The committee also directed the government to reveals the identity of lord Ram.

Held under the chairmanship of committee chairperson Pabitra Niraula, the committee directed the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil aviation to send a high-level expert team to Thori for excavation.

Discussing the recent statement of Prime Minister Oli claiming Ayodhyapuri as a birthplace of Lord Ram, the members expressed the view of the need to take PM Oli’s comment seriously on Thori as the birthplace of Lord Ram.

Committee member Dibyamani Rajbhandari urged the government to investigate, excavate Thori areas to collect the evidence.

