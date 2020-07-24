Attorney General files Review Petition On Koirala’s Release

Application has been filed in the Supreme Court (SC) to review the decision of releasing former Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Armed Police Force (APF) Ranjan Koirala, who was sentenced for life imprisonment on the charge of murdering his spouse.

The office of the Attorney General sent the application to the SC seeking review of the decision of releasing former DIG Koirala on Thursday, said Assistant Attorney General Sanjib Raj Regmi.

As the application was submitted late on Thursday, the work of tallying the application is due. A source at the SC confirmed that the application would be registered in the SC on Friday.

On the basis of a verdict of the apex court on July 18, 2020, Koirala was freed on Thursday morning after serving eight years and six months of imprisonment.

Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher JB Rana and judge Tej Bahadur KC of the Apex Court gave the verdict to slash his lifetime imprisonment to eight and a half years.

He was sentenced lifetime imprisonment upon the order of the then Appellate Court, Patan, and the District Court of Kathmandu on January 22, 2012.