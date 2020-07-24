Attorney General files Review Petition On Koirala’s Release

Attorney General files Review Petition On Koirala’s Release

July 24, 2020, 9 a.m.

Application has been filed in the Supreme Court (SC) to review the decision of releasing former Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Armed Police Force (APF) Ranjan Koirala, who was sentenced for life imprisonment on the charge of murdering his spouse.

The office of the Attorney General sent the application to the SC seeking review of the decision of releasing former DIG Koirala on Thursday, said Assistant Attorney General Sanjib Raj Regmi.

As the application was submitted late on Thursday, the work of tallying the application is due. A source at the SC confirmed that the application would be registered in the SC on Friday.

On the basis of a verdict of the apex court on July 18, 2020, Koirala was freed on Thursday morning after serving eight years and six months of imprisonment.

Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher JB Rana and judge Tej Bahadur KC of the Apex Court gave the verdict to slash his lifetime imprisonment to eight and a half years.

He was sentenced lifetime imprisonment upon the order of the then Appellate Court, Patan, and the District Court of Kathmandu on January 22, 2012.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal-India Cooperation In Hydroelectricity Sector Discussed
Jul 24, 2020
Gold Prices Today Surge, Hit New Highs Again, Silver Rises Further
Jul 24, 2020
Nepal Repatriated Over 34000 Migrant Workers From Gulf
Jul 24, 2020
Two Arrested For Throwing Acid On 22 Years Old Girl In Sitapaila
Jul 24, 2020
Light To Moderate Rain To Continue In Province 1,2, Bagmati,Gandaki and Province 5
Jul 24, 2020

More on News

Zonta Club Of Kathmandu To Work Together With Nepal Police To Fight Against Domestic Violence By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 56 minutes ago
Nepal’s Parliamentary Committee Directed The Government To Send Experts To Collect Evidences On Birthplace Of Lord Ram By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 17 hours, 24 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Added 9 More COVID-19 Cases On Thursday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 58 minutes ago
Online Classes Resumed By Private Schools By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 37 minutes ago
US Embassy In Kathmandu Clarifies On Resumption Of Visa Service By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 42 minutes ago
Nepali Company Build Up Nepal Engineering Wins UN STI Award By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal-India Cooperation In Hydroelectricity Sector Discussed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 24, 2020
Gold Prices Today Surge, Hit New Highs Again, Silver Rises Further By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 24, 2020
Nepal Repatriated Over 34000 Migrant Workers From Gulf By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 24, 2020
Two Arrested For Throwing Acid On 22 Years Old Girl In Sitapaila By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 24, 2020
WHO Head Slams US Accusation Of Bias By Agencies Jul 24, 2020
Juventus Missed To Win The Title, Cristiano Ronaldo Without A Score By Agencies Jul 24, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75