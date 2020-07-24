Bhuwan KC Filed A Defamation Case Against Actress Samragya At Kathmandu District Court

Bhuwan KC Filed A Defamation Case Against Actress Samragya At Kathmandu District Court

July 24, 2020, 3:44 p.m.

Prominent actor of the Nepali film industry Bhuwan K..C. filed a defamation petition at Kathmandu District Court against actress Samragya Rajya Laxmi Shah. According to information officer of district court Gyan Bahadur Karki, K.C. registered a defamation petition against Shah.

Earlier, KC also filed a complaint against Shah at Nepal Film Actor Association on her false and insulting remarks on him and asked to probe on it.

Actress Shah accused KC of mistreating her during the early days in a carrier. In series of her interviews on Instagram, actress Shah verbally narrated how she was mistreated in the early carrier. K.C reacted against the remarks immediately after a video uploaded through on Instagram.

Instead of settling the issue, the dispute escalates further with publishing a series of interviews through Instagram of actress Shah. Recently, actress Shah remains mum.

