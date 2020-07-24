Light To Moderate Rain To Continue In Province 1,2, Bagmati,Gandaki and Province 5

July 24, 2020, 7:03 a.m.

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be light to moderate rain is likely to continue at some places of the country and , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5.

During the next 24 hours, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to continue at some places of the country and chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Gandaki Province, Province 5 and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.

The monsoon trough is still south of its normal position and passing through western parts of Nepal and another trough is in close to eastern terai.

