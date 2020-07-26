161 Non-Resident Nepalis Die Due To COVID-19

One more Nepali died to Corona Virus infection outside the country, taking the toll to 161 reports Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS).

According to national news agency, one Nepali died in the United Kingdom on Saturday evening, according to the Non-resident Nepali Association, Health Committee. The Committee has been providing a weekly update of the impact of COVID-19 on Nepali living outside the country.

A total of 31,150 Nepalis living in 35 countries were infected by Corona Virus, of which 29,243 have recovered, said Committee Coordinator Dr Sanjiv Sapkota. The recovery rate is more than 93 per cent. New infections were reported last week in the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, 34,830 Nepalis have been rescued and repatriated home. Nepalis stranded as a result of the pandemic and subsequent lockdown were rescued from 25 different countries at the joint initiative of the government, the diplomatic missions and the NRNA committees. The repatriation flights have now been stalled since July 26 and will resume from August 17 after international flights to and from Nepal resumes.

Likewise, during the period, 216 bodies of Nepali who died in labour destination countries like Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, Kuwati, Bahrain, Oman and South Korea were ferried back to Nepal and handed over to their respective families. Of the 474 Nepalis who died due to various reasons, the last rites of 165 were performed in the destination country with permission of the respective family, the NRNA has said. Another 94 bodies are yet to be brought back to Nepal reports RSS.