Weather Forecast For August 26 Throughout The Country

July 26, 2020, 7:18 a.m.

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. According to Meterological Forecasting Division, there will be light to moderate rain is likely to continue at some places of the country.

During the next 24 hours, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to continue at some places of the country ,chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Province 1 and Gandaki Province.

From 27 July, the monsoon trough will likely to move towards closer to Nepal. There will likely to have heavy rains at some places and floods.

