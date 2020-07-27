Industries Are Blamed For Rising COVID-19 Cases In Birgunj

Despite the closure of Nepal-India border after the COVID-19 outbreak, the illegal entrance of Indian nationals has not stopped at the border.

Local people complains that the cases of the virus infection are increasing in Birgunj due to the open border shared with India as various workers have sneaked into Nepal. They also blamed industrialists for not taking any action against them reports The Rising Nepal daily.

According to Daily, the illegal entry of Indian workers resulting in rise in COVID-19 cases in the border area.

Allegations have been made on various factories located in Parsa-Bara industrial corridor for illegally bringing their Indian workers from across the border.

According to the daily, Lalit Kumar Basnet, assistant Chief District Officer, Parsa, said, “We’ve been receiving many complaints about the industry operators illegally bringing their workers from India which had abetted in intensifying the threat of virus spread in the community.”

In order to minimise the risk of virus spread, we have been inspecting the industrial area, he added.

Although quarantine facilities have been set up in the industrial areas themselves to place workers coming from India, majority of industries in Parsa-Bara industrial corridor are blamed for getting their Indian workers sneak into Nepal unauthorisedly, resulting increase in COVID-19 cases in the area.

Gopal Kediya, Chairperson of Birgunj Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that he was unaware of the fact that Indian workers were illegally being brought to Nepal. Kediya appealed to the concerned bodies to investigate into the case and take necessary actions to the industrial owners, if found guilty.