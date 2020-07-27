Kathmandu Valley Added 6 More Cases On Monday

As the mobility increases following ending lockdown, risk in Kathmandu valley becoming a hotbed for COVID-19 looks a possibility. Given the daily reporting cases of the last two weeks, Kathmandu Valley has been reporting a couple of cases of COVID-19 positive every day.More

Given the rampant violations of safety protocol, Kathmandu is getting many risk areas for COVID-19. Experts are arguing for strict monitoring and strong regulatory mechanism to enforce safety protocol.

Of the 139 new cases confirmed today, six are from the Kathmandu Valley- three each from Lalitpur and Kathmandu. Even Bagmati Province has the third-highest number of COVID-19 patients in isolation with 402. This number is only after 1911 of Province 2 and 1740 of Sudur Paschim Province.

The new cases were detected in Saptari 21, Siraha 1, Dhanusa 10, Mahottari 10, Parsa 20, Kavrepalanchowk 1, Kaski 3, Banke 1, Rupandehi 1, Surkhet 1, Dailekh 28, Salyan2 and Baitadi 4.

Currently, there are 4,950 active cases of COVID-19 and 16,379 people, mostly the returnees from abroad, are in quarantine.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 18,752 including 13,754 cases of recovery and 48 death cases.