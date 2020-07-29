The Embassy of Israel Sends Medical Supplies In Province 2 To Help The Fight Against COVID-19

July 29, 2020, 5:27 p.m.

The Embassy of Israel Sends Medical Supplies In Province 2 To Help The Fight Against COVID-19. In the support of the Government of Nepal's effort to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Embassy of Israel in Kathmandu dispatched medical supplies to the Ministry of Social Development in Province 2, which has been the worst hit by COVID-19 in Nepal.

The consignment was delivered to the Ministry today, 29 July 2020. The goods included 400 units of Personal Protective Equipment (Protective Coveralls, Face Shields, Protective Goggles, N95 masks, Shoe covers and disposable Hair caps), 1000 units of KN95 masks,10,000 units of Surgical Masks, 5,000 pairs of surgical gloves and 500 liters of hand sanitizers.

Respecting the rule of social distancing, Social Development Minister Nawal Kishor Sah had a Zoom meeting with ambassador Benny Omer and Tal Shvartsman, Deputy Chief of Mission.

Accepting the gift of people of Israel, Minister Sah said, “As we are battling with COVID-19 in Nepal specially Province 2 which is hardest hit, the support and solidarity from Israel at this challenging time is very much appreciable. I would like to thank the State of Israel and Israeli people. We hope to work for building state of art tertiary hospitals and preventive health measures. We hope to have future cooperation in the field of disaster risk reduction response relief and rescue and post disaster livelihood.”

Expressing happiness and satisfaction to help prevent the spread of the virus in Province 2, ambassador Omer said, “the Embassy of Israel is happy to share humanitarian aid with the people of Nepal in the time of COVID-19 crisis as an act of solidarity between our two nations. This year marks the 60th year of the establishment of the diplomatic relationship of Nepal and Israel and we are indeed honored to continue the great tradition of cooperation during both peaceful and challenging times.”

The Honourable Social Development Minister Mr. Nawal Kishor Sah and Dr. Pramod Yadav, Director at Pradesh Swasthya Aapurti Byawasthapan Kendra, acknowledging the support.jpg

Tal Shvartsman, Deputy Chief of Mission wished the pandemic to be over soon. He further expressed that everyone should be very cautious to help prevent virus from spreading and pleaded government to take care of its people.

The consignment is a gift from the people of Israel, made available through MASHAV-Israel's Agency for International Development Cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel, to help protect doctors, nurses and others, who work in the frontline to save lives from COVID-19. This cooperation is manifestation of the Nepal-Israel friendship and mutual affinity to help battle against the spread of COVID-19.

Ambassador Benny Omer and DCM Tal Shvartsman at the Embassy premises.jpg

The Embassy of Israel wishes to work together with the Provincial Government of Province No. 2 in the areas of mutual interests in the future too.

Last month on 16 June, the Embassy of Israel handed over medical supplies to the Honorable Health and Population Minister Bhanu Bhakta Dhakal, at the premises of the Ministry, to support Nepal's fight to contain COVID-19. The goods included 550 units of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), 10,000 units of Masks, 50 units of Infrared Digital Thermometers and 5,000 pairs of surgical gloves. Additionally, hand sanitizers, hand sprayers and disinfectant solutions were also donated.

