Kathmandu Valley’s COVID-19 Records 45 Cases

With the end of lockdown, Kathmandu Valley upsurge of COVID-19 cases continues to rise with no sign of declining. Given the current situation and no strict measures, it is likely that the number will climb further in the coming days.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) has confirmed 45 cases in Kathmandu out of total COVID-19 infections of 274

According to Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the ministry, Kathmandu recorded 41 new cases followed by Lalitpur and Bhaktaur 2 each.

Out the total cases, Parsa district alone recorded 66 new COVID-19 cases followed by Banke 20, Syangja 12, Dhanusa 14 12, Bara 11 and Dailekh 10.

The new cases were detected in Sunsari 2, Jhapa 4, Udayapur 2, Sarlahi 5, Morang 2, Mahottari 6, Nawalparasi (East) 3, Chitwan 1, Dolakha 1, Gorkha 1, Rautahat 2, Saptari 2, Argakhachi 1, Kapilvastu 1, Pyuthan 1, Dang 3, Dhading 4, Khotang 1, Nuwakot 2, Lamjung 3, Kaski 2, Baglung 6, Tanahun 3, Bardiya 8, Surkhet 9, Rupandehi 1, Mugu 1, Salyan 3, Dailekh 10, Jajarkot 1, Dadeldhura 2, Darchula 1, Kailali 5 and Kanchanpur 2.

Currently, there are 5,227 active cases of COVID-19 and 13,201 are in quarantine.

With this, the nation's COVID-19 case count has reached 19,547 including 14,248 cases of recovery and 52 death cases.