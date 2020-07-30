Kathmandu Valley’s COVID-19 Records 45 Cases

Kathmandu Valley’s COVID-19 Cases Taking Tall

July 30, 2020, 5:35 p.m.

With the end of lockdown, Kathmandu Valley upsurge of COVID-19 cases continues to rise with no sign of declining. Given the current situation and no strict measures, it is likely that the number will climb further in the coming days.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) has confirmed 45 cases in Kathmandu out of total COVID-19 infections of 274

According to Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the ministry, Kathmandu recorded 41 new cases followed by Lalitpur and Bhaktaur 2 each.

Out the total cases, Parsa district alone recorded 66 new COVID-19 cases followed by Banke 20, Syangja 12, Dhanusa 14 12, Bara 11 and Dailekh 10.

Press Briefing on COVID-19 Ministry of Health and Population-Nepal 2077.04.15

Press Briefing on COVID-19 Ministry of Health and Population-Nepal 2077.04.15 #COVID-19

Posted by Ministry of Health and Population-Nepal on Thursday, July 30, 2020

The new cases were detected in Sunsari 2, Jhapa 4, Udayapur 2, Sarlahi 5, Morang 2, Mahottari 6, Nawalparasi (East) 3, Chitwan 1, Dolakha 1, Gorkha 1, Rautahat 2, Saptari 2, Argakhachi 1, Kapilvastu 1, Pyuthan 1, Dang 3, Dhading 4, Khotang 1, Nuwakot 2, Lamjung 3, Kaski 2, Baglung 6, Tanahun 3, Bardiya 8, Surkhet 9, Rupandehi 1, Mugu 1, Salyan 3, Dailekh 10, Jajarkot 1, Dadeldhura 2, Darchula 1, Kailali 5 and Kanchanpur 2.

Currently, there are 5,227 active cases of COVID-19 and 13,201 are in quarantine.

With this, the nation's COVID-19 case count has reached 19,547 including 14,248 cases of recovery and 52 death cases.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nirmala Panta Rape And Murder Case: Eight Police Personal Alleged In The Case Acquitted
Jul 30, 2020
Nepal’s COVID-19 Cases Reaches 19,547 With 274 New Cases
Jul 30, 2020
Floods Inundated Over 6000 Houses In Eastern Kailali
Jul 30, 2020
Hotel And Restaurant Resume From Today
Jul 30, 2020
Parliament Should Decide On MCA: Finance Minister Dr. Khtiwada
Jul 30, 2020

More on Health

Nepal’s COVID-19 Cases Reaches 19,547 With 274 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 51 minutes ago
Coronavirus Outbreak Accelerating Globally With 16.8 Million Infections By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 36 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Added 15 New COVID-19 Cases On Wednesday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Nepal’s Total Of COVID-19 Cases Reaches 19273 With 210 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Nepal’s Lower Number Of COVID-19 May Be The Lull Before The Storm: WHO Representative To Nepal By Agencies 1 day, 10 hours ago
China Reports Most COVID-19 Cases Since April By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 10 hours ago

The Latest

Nirmala Panta Rape And Murder Case: Eight Police Personal Alleged In The Case Acquitted By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 30, 2020
Floods Inundated Over 6000 Houses In Eastern Kailali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 30, 2020
Hotel And Restaurant Resume From Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 30, 2020
Parliament Should Decide On MCA: Finance Minister Dr. Khtiwada By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 30, 2020
Jammu And Kashmir: Various Development Projects In Srinagar Ease People’s Lives By Agencies Jul 30, 2020
Save the Children Warns Record Temperatures And COVID-19 Are Symptoms Of Planetary Fever By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 30, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75