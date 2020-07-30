Parliament Should Decide On MCA: Finance Minister Dr. Khtiwada

Parliament Should Decide On MCA: Finance Minister Dr. Khtiwada

July 30, 2020, 12:51 p.m.

Minister for Finance Dr. Yuba Raj Khatiwada said Millennium Challenge Account (MCA) is the most economic large-scale project to be implemented in the country and stressed the need to ratify by the parliament.

Addressing a committee meeting of the parliamentary committee, he said that that the Millennium Challenge Account (MCA) project should not be made a hostage of internal politics reports The Rising Nepal

Seeking early decision of the parliament, he said that if the country doesn’t want the project, let it be rejected, the government would implement it with its own resources.

“As the project is not ratified by the parliament as per the condition in the bilateral contract between Nepal and the United States of America, we haven’t received the money for the project but we are spending the government money,” he said at the meeting of the National Interest and Coordination Committee under the National Assembly at the Singha Durbar reports the daily.

MCA is a program of US government’s Millennium Challenge Corporation in Nepal that is investing US$500 million in the cross-border transmission lines and road rehabilitation projects.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Save the Children Warns Record Temperatures And COVID-19 Are Symptoms Of Planetary Fever
Jul 30, 2020
Today Is Shrawan 15, Kheer Day In Nepal
Jul 30, 2020
Nepal’s Tiger Population Nearly Doubled
Jul 30, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak Accelerating Globally With 16.8 Million
Jul 30, 2020
Weather Update And Forecast For July 30 Across Nepal
Jul 30, 2020

More on News

The Embassy of Israel Sends Medical Supplies In Province 2 To Help The Fight Against COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 6 minutes ago
Nepal To Sign Extradition Treaty With Neighbors, Friendly Countries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
DPM Pokharel And The US Ambassador Discussed Issues Related To Bilateral Cooperation By Agencies 3 days, 6 hours ago
161 Non-Resident Nepalis Die Due To COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 3 hours ago
KOICA And MoHP Sign Agreement To Empower Rural Community By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 18 hours ago
Attorney General files Review Petition On Koirala’s Release By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

Jammu And Kashmir: Various Development Projects In Srinagar Ease People’s Lives By Agencies Jul 30, 2020
Save the Children Warns Record Temperatures And COVID-19 Are Symptoms Of Planetary Fever By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 30, 2020
Today Is Shrawan 15, Kheer Day In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 30, 2020
12 Killed, Four Missing In Landslide And Flood Across Nepal By Agencies Jul 30, 2020
Nepal’s Tiger Population Nearly Doubled By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 30, 2020
Very Unique Hajj Begins In Saudi Arabia Amid Pandemic By Agencies Jul 30, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75