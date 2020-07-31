Government Announces Restriction To Entry Into Capital Kathmandu At Night

Ministry of Home Affair has announced a complete restriction to the entry of the passengers and vehicles to the Kathmandu Valley from 7 pm in the evening to 7 am next morning.

The Ministry has also instructed all District Administration Offices outside the Valley not to issue inter-district vehicle passes allowing the vehicles to enter the capital valley.

According to press release of the Ministry, the Ministry has imposed a ban on the entry of all types of vehicles and people from other district to the valley from 7:00 pm to 7:00 am.

The ministry took the decision after a number of passengers entering the valley from various parts of the districts were found positive for COVID-19 after the government started testing them at the three entry points of the valley.

However, the prohibition order will not be applicable to the essential service providing vehicles and people, he said.