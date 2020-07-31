Government Announces Restriction To Entry Into Capital Kathmandu At Night

Government Announces Restriction To Entry Into Capital Kathmandu At Night

July 31, 2020, 10:27 a.m.

Ministry of Home Affair has announced a complete restriction to the entry of the passengers and vehicles to the Kathmandu Valley from 7 pm in the evening to 7 am next morning.

The Ministry has also instructed all District Administration Offices outside the Valley not to issue inter-district vehicle passes allowing the vehicles to enter the capital valley.

According to press release of the Ministry, the Ministry has imposed a ban on the entry of all types of vehicles and people from other district to the valley from 7:00 pm to 7:00 am.

The ministry took the decision after a number of passengers entering the valley from various parts of the districts were found positive for COVID-19 after the government started testing them at the three entry points of the valley.

However, the prohibition order will not be applicable to the essential service providing vehicles and people, he said.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Three Persons Died In Birgunj Due To Coronavirus
Jul 31, 2020
Kuwait Bans Entry Of Nepalese And Six Other Countries
Jul 31, 2020
Republicans Openly Challenge Trump's Tweet On Delaying Election
Jul 31, 2020
COVID-19 Pandemic Is One Big Wave And Not Seasonal Like Influenza: WHO
Jul 31, 2020
Global COVID-19 Deaths Surpass Over 667,000: Johns Hopkins University
Jul 31, 2020

More on News

Parliament Should Decide On MCA: Finance Minister Dr. Khtiwada By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 2 minutes ago
The Embassy of Israel Sends Medical Supplies In Province 2 To Help The Fight Against COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 18 hours ago
Nepal To Sign Extradition Treaty With Neighbors, Friendly Countries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago
DPM Pokharel And The US Ambassador Discussed Issues Related To Bilateral Cooperation By Agencies 4 days, 3 hours ago
161 Non-Resident Nepalis Die Due To COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days ago
KOICA And MoHP Sign Agreement To Empower Rural Community By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 15 hours ago

The Latest

Three Persons Died In Birgunj Due To Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 31, 2020
Kuwait Bans Entry Of Nepalese And Six Other Countries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 31, 2020
China Warns India Against 'Forced Decoupling' Of Their Economies By Reuters Jul 31, 2020
Republicans Openly Challenge Trump's Tweet On Delaying Election By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 31, 2020
COVID-19 Pandemic Is One Big Wave And Not Seasonal Like Influenza: WHO By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 31, 2020
Global COVID-19 Deaths Surpass Over 667,000: Johns Hopkins University By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 31, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75