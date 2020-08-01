Biratnagar Metropolis Announces Complete Lockdown Till August 17

Aug. 1, 2020, 8:24 a.m.

The Birtanagar Metropolitan City (BMC) has announced a complete lockdown till August 17 reports The Rising Nepal daily.

Acc0rding to daily, the meeting of metropolitan-level COVID-19 Crisis Management Committee decided to impose lockdown for 17 days starting from Friday mid-night.

Bhim Parajuli, Mayor of the BMC, said, “All the services beside the essential services will remain closed. A certain time would be allocated for the purchase of essential supplies like food, milk and vegetables in the area.”

After symptomatic COVID-19 cases with no travel history started to increase in the area, the metropolitan called an all-party meeting.

The meeting decided to implement all the necessary safety measures required to curb the community spread of the virus. Moreover, the meeting also decided that if COVID-19 cases are detected in those admitted to or visiting the private hospitals and nursing homes, the hospitals would have to provide treatment to the virus patients.

The meeting has formed a Home Quarantine Committee under the coordination of Dr. Hem Sagar Rimal, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Lab Establishment Committee under coordination of Dr. Sushil Tapadiya and Counselling Committee under the coordination of Archana Pokhrel and Contract Tracing Committee under the coordination of Dr. Surya Parajuli reported the daily.

