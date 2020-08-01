Chinese President Xi Says He Attaches Importance To The China-Nepal Relations

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Saturday that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Nepal relations and is willing to work with his Nepali counterpart, Bidhya Devi Bhandari, to push for continued advancement of the bilateral relationship.

In an exchange of congratulatory messages with Bhandari on the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Xi also said he is ready to work with Bhandari to bring greater benefits to the two peoples and make positive contributions to regional stability and development.