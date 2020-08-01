Nepali And Chinese Leaders Exchange Congratulations On 65th Anniversary Of Diplomatic

President Bidya Devi Bhandari exchanged congratulatory messages on Saturday with her Nepali counterpart Chinese President Xi Jinping, on the 65th anniversary of the establishment of their countries' diplomatic ties.

Congratulatory messages have also been exchanged between the Prime Ministers and Foreign Ministers of Nepal and the People’s Republic of China to mark the special occasion of the 65th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Nepal and the People’s Republic of China.

President Bhandari has sent a congratulatory message to President of China Xi Jinping. While extending the warmest congratulations to the Chinese President and the Government and people of China, President has stated that strong bond of friendship between the two countries will be further strengthened in the days ahead.

President has recalled the historic state visit of President Xi to Nepal in October last year during which Nepal and China decided to elevate their relations to Strategic Partnership of Cooperation Featuring Ever-lasting Friendship for Development and Prosperity. The President has also recalled her state visit to China in April 2019 during which important agreements and understandings were concluded between the two countries. She has commended the progress and prosperity attained by China and wished for the success in realizing two centennial goals of China.

President has appreciated Chinese cooperation to Nepal in its socio-economic development and the assistance to fight against COVID-19 pandemic through the support of essential medical supplies and sharing of knowledge and experiences.

Separately, Prime Minister of Nepal K P Sharma Oli has sent congratulatory messages to President of China Xi Jinping and Premier of the State Council of China Li Keqiang.

In the messages, Prime Minister has extended warm congratulations and best wishes to the Chinese President and Premier and through them to the Government and the people of China on the happy occasion of the 65th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Highlighting the deep-rooted cordial friendship since ages, the Prime Ministerunderlined that Nepal has consistently maintained One China Policy and China has always respected Nepal’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence.

Recalling the historic state visit of the Chinese President to Nepal in October 2019 and his two official visits to China in 2016 and 2018, Prime Minister Oli has expressed commitment to translate the consensus reached during the visits into action.

He has also stated that the bilateral agreements concluded during these visits on promoting infrastructure development and connectivity, including the Transit Transport Agreement and its Protocol and feasibility study of Nepal-China Cross-border Railway project are significantin enhancing the bilateral cooperation.

While appreciating the Belt and Road initiative, the Prime Minister has mentioned that it will offer an important platform to Nepal to pursue its development agenda, including those components falling under Trans-Himalayan Multi-dimensional Connectivity Network.

President of China Xi Jinping in his congratulatory message to President Bidya Devi Bhandari has stated that the two countries have respected and treated each other as equals, strengthened political mutual trust and deepened mutually beneficial cooperation since the establishment of diplomatic relations 65 years ago.

He has expressed his readiness to work with Nepal to push China-Nepal relations forward, deliver greater benefits to the two peoples and make positive contribution to the stability and development of the region.

Premier of the State Council of China Li Keqiang in his message to Prime Minister K P. Sharma Oli has stated that China and Nepal are close neighbors linked by mountains and rivers and added that in 65 years China-Nepal relations and cooperation have advanced stably and continuously. The Premier has expressed desire to work with Nepali side in strengthening multi-dimensional cooperation in various areas, promote Belt and Road cooperation and push bilateral relations to a new stage.

On the same occasion, Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali has sent congratulatory message to State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of China Wang Yi.

Appreciating the role of Chinese Foreign Minister in strengthening the bilateral relations, he has expressed the confidence that bilateral relations between Nepal and China will attain newer heights in the coming years.

In his congratulatory message, Wang Yi, State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of China, has expressed his willingness to work together with Foreign Minister Gyawali to strengthen communication and cooperation, implement the important consensus reached between the leaders and make positive contribution to the development of China-Nepal Strategic Partnership of Cooperation Featuring Ever-lasting Friendship for Development and Prosperity.