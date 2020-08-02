Kathmandu Valley Reported 31 New COVID-19 Cases

Despite urging the people to take safety measures, the number of cases in Kathmandu Valley continue rising. With the density of population and mobility of people higher, the recent trends have indicated that Kathmandu Valley will be next major spiking reason.

Out of total 246 COVID-19 Cases, Kathmandu Valley has recorded 31 new cases on Sunday. Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed 22 cases in Kathmandu followed by 7 in Lalitpur and 1 in Bhaktapur.

Professor Dr. Gautam said that Parsa reported the highest number of case today with 81 followed by Dhanusha 35 and Morang 16.

He said that the the new cases were detected in Sunsari 12, Chitwan 1, Mahottari 4, Sarlahi 2, Bajhang 2, Doti 11, Kailali 10, Bardiya 1, Darchula 1, Gorkha 1, Rautahat 2, Sindhuli 1, Kaski 5, Baglung 1, Lamjung 3, Syangja 8, Tanahun , Nawalparasi (East) 3 and Rupandehi 1.

Professor Dr. Gautam has confirmed 246 new cases of COVID-19 today. He said that in 8,861 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests performed in the last 24 hours, 246 persons were found with the virus infection,

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 20,332 including 14,603 cases of recovery and 57 death cases.

He also said that 111 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in various health facilities nationwide were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 71.08 per cent.

Currently, there are 5,672 active cases of COVID-19, and 10,934 are in quarantine.