Major General Hamal Takes The Charge Of Head Of Mission And Force Commander Of UNDOF

UNDOF formally welcomed Major General Ishwar Hamal as its new Head of Mission and Force Commander On July 27.

Major General Hamal attended the Handover Takeover Ceremony between the Incoming Head of Mission & Force Commander. Major General Hamal and Acting Head of Mission Amedeo Micelli was conducted in Camp Faouar, UNDOF HQ. He had arrived in the mission on 10 July 2020 and stayed in quarantine for 14 days.

The Head of Mission Handover Takeover Ceremony was witnessed with a guard of Honor to the HoM/FC with peace keepers from Nepalese Mechanized Company (NMC), INDCON, Uruguayan Mechanized Infantry Company (UMIC) and Force Reserve Company (FRC).

The parade was commanded by Captain Rohit Bhandari from NMC. All Staff Officers, Contingent Commanders and Section Chiefs from both Military and Civilians attended the Ceremony.

The new HoM & FC Maj General Hamal addressed the parade and pledged to continuously support the mission in achieving its mandate. He called every UNDOF member to strictly adhere to Mission’s Motto “One Mission, One Team, One Goal”.

On the same day, Major General Hamal had a meeting with all Section Chiefs (civilian/military) and Contingent Commanders. He appreciated their relentless effort in performing their duties specially during troubled times of the COVID-19 pandemic. He encouraged them to carry on with the same level of dedication and devotion in fulfilling the mandate of the mission.

Similarly, a Handover Takeover of Force Commander took place on 26 July 2020 between New Head of Mission and Force Commander Maj Gen Ishwar Hamal and Acting Force Commander Brig Gen Maureen O’Brien.

UNDOF wishes Major General Hamal every success in the future and would like to congratulate him in his new role as Head of Mission & Force Commander.