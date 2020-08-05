Chances Of Heavy Rainfall Likely In Some Places Of Bagmati Province

The axis of the monsoon trough extends to India close to southern parts of Nepal. Active Monsoon rains in all over Nepal and light to moderate rains will likely to occur at some places. There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to continue at some places of the country with , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

Meteorological Forecasting Division predicts that there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places the country with , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

Weather prediction for the region by Skymet Weather

A low pressure area has formed over the Northeast Bay of Bengal and coastal parts of Bangladesh and Myanmar. This weather system is the remnant of tropical storm Sinlaku which moved from the Gulf of Tonkin (West Pacific) across Vietnam, Laos, Thailand, and Myanmar. During its travel over Southeast Asian countries, it dumped a huge volume of rains and weakened to a well-marked low pressure over Myanmar before covering the Northeast Bay of Bengal and Bangladesh.

This low pressure is likely to become more marked, move westward over the North Bay of Bengal. Over the next three days between 04th-06th August, monsoon will turn furious over India.

According to skymet weather, an Indian weather portal, tThe Southwest Monsoon started on a saturating note and June ended with a huge surplus of 18% rainfall. However, July amid drowning hopes ended as a dampener with a substantial deficiency of 10%. Mind you, July is the rainiest core monsoon month and any large shortfall, not only becomes difficult to cover but may also prove costly for the seasonal prospects as such.

For the first time in this season, the cumulative seasonal rainfall is negative at -1% of normal. The first three days of August have clocked below normal rainfall. But the coming days look promising and this deficiency will get covered.

This monsoon low, only second of the season in the Bay of Bengal is being trailed by another weather system in quick succession. Such a scenario is surely raising the prospects of good rains especially over the areas where they matter most at this time.